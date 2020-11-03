Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Senate is at stake. Republicans are fighting in Tuesday’s election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats. It’s not just senators on the ballot but also Washington’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the economic fallout and the nation’s uneasy mood. The outcome may not be known on election night. With Republicans now controlling the chamber 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency. The vice president can break a tie.