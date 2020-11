(WGEM) – Republican C.D. Davidsmeyer will hang on to his 100th district Illinois House seat following Tuesday’s General Election.

Davidsmeyer beat out challengers Democrat Brandon Adams and Ralph Sides of the Pro-Gun Pro-Life Party with 75% of the vote.

Davidsmeyer has been serving in the position since 2012 and was reelected in 2018.

District 100 serves Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Morgan, Macoupin, and Sangamon counties.