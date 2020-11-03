Election Day in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) -- County clerks across the Tri-States predict high voter turn out Tuesday and have geared up with staff to handle to volume.

In addition to President of the United States, every one of the 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives is up for election.

The Democrats control the House with 232 lawmakers. There are also 192 Republican lawmakers, one Libertarian, and five vacant seats in the House.

In the United States Senate, 35 seats or just over a third of lawmakers, are up for re-election. That includes Iowa Senator Joni Ernst. She is locked in a tight battle against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. It's considered one of the most competitive in the country and could decide party control of the Senate.

Senators serve six year terms. A rotating block of about one third of seats are up for re-election every two years. Republicans are in control of the Senate. They hold 53 to the Democrats 45. Two Independent senators tend to vote with Democrats.

Illinois

In Illinois, the big state issue on the ballot is the Illinois Graduated Income Tax.

The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.

It is an issue on which Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned for office. Advocates say the current flat tax is regressive and takes a greater percentage of income from those least able to afford it.

Lissa Druss, spokesperson for the Coalition Against the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment, feels that's not the case.

"The Tax Hike Amendment is about giving Springfield politicians new taxing powers to tax retirement income as Illinois’ State Treasurer made clear in June and raising taxes on middle-class families, small businesses and family farmers."

Illinois residents will also be voting to fill the Illinois House 93rd District seat where Republican Norine Hammond is challenged by Democrat Scott Stoll.

The 94th District House seat is also up for grabs in Illinois. Republican Randy Frese, who has been in office since 2015, is challenged by Democrat Angel Smith.

In addition to the 93rd and 94th District House seats, Democrat Brandon Adams is seeking to oust Republican C.D. Davidsmeyer from the 100th District House seat.

Also in Illinois, Republican Darin LaHood is challenged by Democrat George Petrilli for the 18th Congressional District seat.

Missouri

In Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D) is challenging Gov. Mike Parson for the Governor's Office.

Parson became the 57th Governor of Missouri on June 1, 2018, after Gov. Eric Greitens resigned. Parson had been the 47th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri.

Much of Parson's campaign has focused on his management of the state's economy, the unemployment rate, and his push for improving Missouri's infrastructure.

Galloway has criticized Parson's handing of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that Gov. Parson is trying to send kids back to in-person schooling with insufficient safety measures and while cutting the budget for schools to keep kids safe.

Galloway is Missouri’s only Democratic statewide elected official and if elected, would become Missouri’s first female governor.

Iowa

In the Iowa Senate race, Democratic Theresa Greenfield is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst

The race could be one of the most expensive, with some saying it could reach $30 million dollars with fundraising and spending.

Polls shows voters are basically split with Greenfield only averaging a lead of a single point.

Local Races/Issues

More locally, in Adams County, Illinois, Republican Ryan Niekamp is looking to hang on to his position of Adams County Clerk. Niekamp had been appointed to the position in March after Chuck Venvertloh resigned.

Niekamp is challenged by Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih for the position.

Residents in Adams County are also voting to fill the the Adams County Board 2nd District seat.

On the ballot is incumbent Barbara Fletcher (R) who was appointed to the position by the board in March to fill Ryan Niekamp’s seat after Niekamp took over as Adams County Clerk.

Challenging Fletcher is Democrat Susan Griber, who was formerly an alderman in Warsaw, Illinois.

In McDonough County, Illinois, residents will vote to fill county board seats in both district one and two and the City of Colchester, residents will be voting on whether to maintain the 80-year-old prohibition on the the retail sale of alcohol.

Northeast Missouri residents will be voting for sheriff in both Shelby and Ralls counties.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in Illinois and Missouri and 9 p.m. in Iowa. WGEM News will have full election coverage on WGEM-TV, WGEM News/Talk 105 and at WGEM.com.

For Tri-State voter information, click here.

For sample ballots, click here.