EXPLAINER: Despite the angst, voting problems not widespread

WASHINGTON (AP) — Machine problems in one Georgia county led to a two-hour extension for voting. Wait times stretched beyond an hour at four voting centers in Baltimore. Sanitizer on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at an Iowa polling place. Despite these issues, Tuesday’s voting appeared largely free of any major problems — despite being held during a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans. There also were no signs of large-scale voter intimidation efforts or clashes at the polls, as some had feared, given the intensity on either side of the hotly contested race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.