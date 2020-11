(WGEM) - Republican Randy Frese will continue to serve as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing District 94.

Illinois voters elected him over Angel Smith (D) in Tuesday’s General Election.

Frese had been serving the district since 2015 and was reelected in 2018.

Frese had served as Adams County Circuit Court clerk from 2004 to 2012.

District 94 represents Adams, Brown, Henderson, and Warren counties.