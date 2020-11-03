Georgia Republican who supports QAnon wins US House seat

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate who expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories has won a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump. He called her a “future Republican Star.” Greene was heavily favored in the conservative district even before Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal suddenly dropped out in September. Greene has claimed in online videos that Black and Hispanic men are being held back by “gangs and dealing drugs.” She has also alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.