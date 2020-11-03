Gio Reyna among 10 players who could make US debuts at Wales

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, got his first call-up to the U.S. national soccer team. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is part of a 24-man roster for exhibitions at Wales on Nov. 12 and against Panama four days later in Austria. The match will be just the second in the pandemic-disrupted year for the Americans. Reyna is 18 and is among 10 players who could make their national team debuts. He joined by 17-year-old Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and four 20-year-olds: Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, Eindhoven midfielder Richard Ledezma; Telstar midfielder Sebastian Soto; and Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini.