Governor, congressional seat are among key Missouri races

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four years after Republicans turned in a dominant performance in Missouri, the state’s GOP governor and a veteran Republican congresswoman are facing strong challenges from Democrats. Polls opened Tuesday morning. In the governor’s race, voters are weighing in on whether they approve of Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic or whether it’s time for new leadership. He is being challenged by Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. Meanwhile, political experts believe the race between four-term 2nd District Republican Rep. Ann Wagner and her Democratic challenger, Jill Schupp, is a toss-up. Their St. Louis-area district is among many suburban districts across the country that Democrats have targeted to flip.