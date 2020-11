(WGEM) – Republican Norine Hammond will continue to serve as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing District 93.

Illinois voters elected her with 66% of the vote over Scott Stoll (D) in Tuesday’s General Election.

Hammond had been serving since 2010 and was reelected in 2018.

District 93 represents McDonough, Warren, Knox, Fulton, Mason, Schuyler, Brown, Cass counties.