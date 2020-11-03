Hancock Co. residents approve of effort to make Chicago its own state

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) – Hancock County residents voted in favor of the Hancock County Board supporting a resolution with other Illinois counties promoting that Chicago separate from Illinois and become its own state

76% of residents voted yes on the ballot question in Tuesday’s General Election.

This means that the Hancock County Board will correspond with other boards in the state outside of Cook county and with municipalities of Cook County outside of Chicago about the possibility of separating from Chicago and allowing Chicago to form a new state.

The ballot question stemmed from House Resolution 101 which urges the U.S. Congress to separate Illinois from Chicago.

