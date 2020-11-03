Hospital Report November 2, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Monday, November 2.

DEATHS

Richard Mitchell, age 89, of Quincy, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

John H. Nelson, age 89, of Quincy, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Colin Raye Branch of Hannibal and Andrea Lowery of Quincy had a boy.

Colby and Elizabeth Barker of Alexandria, Missouri had a girl.

Chase Clayton of Hannibal and Nicole Blair of Quincy had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None