Hospital Report November 3, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

DEATHS

Richard M. “Dick” Newman Sr., 77, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 3:29 am Monday, November 2, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Robert F. Large, 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Gideon Francois du Toit, age 67, of Quincy, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Shakerra Hedrick of East St. Louis had a boy.

Alexander Robles of Bay City, Michigan and Jacquelyn Robles of Quincy, Illinois had a boy.

Justin Trammel and Catherine Kelly of Quincy had a boy

Jordan and Alissa Stults of Mt. Sterling had a boy

And David and Christenia Wilson of Bowen, Illinois had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None