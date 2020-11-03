How election day is different this year due to COVID-19

If you waited until Tuesday, November 3 to vote, get ready for things to look different at the polls.

At Quincy University's hall of fame room, things are set up different this year.

They are using the space to circulate traffic better to social distance, so you enter at one part of the building and exit the other.



There is also hand sanitizer and masks immediately when you enter, the sign in for your precinct is socially distanced, and election officials will be behind a plexiglass shield.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekmap said this is all to ensure a safe voting experience for everyone who plans to come out and vote.

"A lot of these are going to be set up with one direction," Niekamp said. "You're going to enter one way and it's going to be kind of a flow. The tabulator will be set out towards the end of the building so you exit and no one will cross your path. Election Judges will have face shields and face masks to protect themselves and voters."

Niekamp also said around 40 percent of registered voters took part in the early voting/mail-in ballot process, which normally is 6 percent.

He expects 30 percent to come out and vote on election day when the polls open.



Niekamp also said Adams County Emergency Management volunteers will help sanitize surfaces, pens, tables, just about everything at the polling location to make you feel comfortable.

Here are the times:

In Illinois, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



In Missouri, it's the same time, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



In Iowa, it's a little different. The hours are 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.