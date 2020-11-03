How Long Will it Last?

If you are like me, you wish every day of November could be just like Tuesday. While we can't squeeze in a full month of weather with temps in the low 70's, it looks like we can at least get the rest of this week on the books. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to 70s for the rest of the work week, which is 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Copy and paste forecast Wednesday through Friday, and there's your forecast. Well, you might have to add a few clouds in there from time to time.

There looks to be a cool down after seven days but I don't even want to think about that for right now. ENJOY!!