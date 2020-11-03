Kentucky police head resigns after report on old training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The head of Kentucky State Police is stepping down days after a report surfaced about old training materials the agency used that encouraged cadets to be “ruthless” and quoted Adolf Hitler. Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall said Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer’s resignation is effective Wednesday. She did not address why Brewer is stepping down, but says Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett was selected to be acting commissioner. The resignation comes after a high school newspaper reported on the training materials last week. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Monday that officials believe the presentation was shown only once, “but it is absolutely and totally unacceptable.”