McDonough County Board District 1 decided

McDonough County Board District 1 decidedNew
MACOMB (WGEM) – McDonough County voters elected members to the McDonough County Board District 1 during Tuesday’s General Election.
The following members were selected to serve a 4-year term:
- Democrat Deckle McLean (Reelected)
- Democrat Dick Marcott (Reelected)
- Democrat Ken Durkin (Reelected)
- Democrat Michael D. Kirby (Reelected)
Democrat Cyndi Helling was elected to serve a two-year term.
District One represents Emmet, Macomb City #1, #2, #3 and #4.