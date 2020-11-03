 Skip to Content

McDonough County Board District 1 decided

MACOMB (WGEM) – McDonough County voters elected members to the McDonough County Board District 1 during Tuesday’s General Election.

The following members were selected to serve a 4-year term:

  • Democrat Deckle McLean (Reelected)
  • Democrat Dick Marcott (Reelected)
  • Democrat Ken Durkin (Reelected)
  • Democrat Michael D. Kirby (Reelected)

Democrat Cyndi Helling was elected to serve a two-year term.

District One represents Emmet, Macomb City #1, #2, #3 and #4.

