McDonough County Board District 2 decided

MACOMB (WGEM) – McDonough County voters elected members to the McDonough County Board District 2 during Tuesday’s General Election.

  • Democrat Rodney McGrew (Reelected)
  • Republican L. Scott Schwerer (Reelected)
  • Republican Eric W. Chapman

Republican Travis J. Hiel was reelected to serve a two-year term.

District Two represents Townships: Blandinsville, Bushnell, Hire, Macomb, Mound, New Salem, Prairie City, Sciota, & Walnut Grove. Macomb City #5, #6 and #7.

