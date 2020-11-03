McDonough County Board District 2 decided

McDonough County Board District 2 decidedNew
MACOMB (WGEM) – McDonough County voters elected members to the McDonough County Board District 2 during Tuesday’s General Election.
- Democrat Rodney McGrew (Reelected)
- Republican L. Scott Schwerer (Reelected)
- Republican Eric W. Chapman
Republican Travis J. Hiel was reelected to serve a two-year term.
District Two represents Townships: Blandinsville, Bushnell, Hire, Macomb, Mound, New Salem, Prairie City, Sciota, & Walnut Grove. Macomb City #5, #6 and #7.