Mild and Dry Conditions Get the Vote Today

The area will continue to be wedged between high pressure just to our south and east and a trough to our west. This will keep precipitation chances very low through the weekend as southerly winds usher in warm temperatures that, with limited cloud cover and abundant early November sunshine, will yield daytime high temperatures a good 10+ degrees above average for you Election Day. These 90th percentile high temperature ranges will have the entire region seeing highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for your Election Day 2020, a more unusual trend for early November.

This stretch of mild and pleasant weather looks to continue into this weekend as well. Winds could strengthen a bit this afternoon with gusts in the 15-20 mph range by late afternoon. While we will see an increase in clouds tomorrow, dry conditions will still rule. If you are voting later this evening it may be a little breezy, though temperatures should still be in the upper 50s or lower 60s through poll closing times in MO and IL, with temperatures in the mid to upper-50s in southeast IA through your 9 PM poll closures.

J. Risley