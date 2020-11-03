Missouri NAACP wants investigation of replica noose by polls

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP wants a federal investigation of a replica hangman’s noose on display near voting booths in southwest Missouri. The NAACP on Tuesday also called for the noose to be taken down completely. The replica noose was displayed in a hallway of the Stone County building in downtown Galena with several voting booths nearby. Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore says the noose was covered up Friday following complaints from Democrats. She says the display was a historical exhibit marking the last legal hanging in the state. Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says the replica noose amounts to intimidation of Black voters.