Missouri records more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases again

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri continues its relentless climb, with the state confirming more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday. State health department statistics show that since the pandemic began, Missouri has confirmed 190,424 cases, up 2,238 from Monday. Missouri also has had 3,064 COVID-19 related deaths, up 33 from Monday. Hospitalizations, which set records on the previous two days, dropped slightly on Tuesday. The state data shows 1,631 people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases, down from 1,666 on Monday. The increasing hospitalizations have been a growing concern, particularly in rural hospitals, which have few available beds.