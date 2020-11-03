Missouri woman crossing street to vote hit and killed by car

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — Police say an 85-year-old woman crossing the street to vote was hit and killed by a car in St. Louis County. Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the woman was walking to get to a polling place inside the Affton Community Center about 6 a.m. Tuesday when she was hit. Her name has not been released. Granda says the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the 26-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.