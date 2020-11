QUINCY (WGEM) -- Adams County voters confirmed Republican Ryan Niekamp’s stay in the office of County Clerk and Recorder in Tuesdays General Election.

Niekamp beat out Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih with 82% of the vote.

Niekamp had been appointed to the position in March after Chuck Venvertloh resigned.

Niekamp officially took over the position on April 4.