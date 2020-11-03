Russia FM: 2,000 Mideast militants fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says that about 2,000 fighters from the Middle East have joined the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the worst outbreak of hostilities in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in more than a quarter-century. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement in an interview published Tuesday came as the warring parties traded accusations for new attacks in the region. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest outburst of hostilities began Sept. 27 and left hundreds — perhaps thousands — dead, marking the worst escalation of fighting since the war’s end.