Stinson named Ralls County Sheriff

NEW LONDON, Mo (WGEM) – Ralls County voters elected Republican Brad Stinson for Ralls County Sheriff during Tuesday night’s election.

Stinson appeared unchallenged on the ballot. However, the current Ralls County Sheriff Gerry Dinwiddie (R) had campaigned as a write-in candidate.

Previously Dinwiddie had decided to run for Ralls County Coroner and support his deputy Ronald Haught who ran for sheriff.

However, after both Dinwiddie and Haught lost in the August Primary, Dinwiddie decided to campaign as a write-in candidate for sheriff.

Stinson is a former Ralls County deputy and currently serves as a police officer in Monroe City.