Top Southeast Iowa High School Volleyball Players Set To Showcase Their Skills This Weekend In Mediapolis!
The 26th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic is set for Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place at Mediapolis High School in Mediapolis, Iowa.
The match will feature some of the premier senior high school volleyball players from throughout Southeast Iowa.
Selected players were first nominated by their coach, placed on a ballot and then voted on by the varsity volleyball coaches from the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
2020 Players:
Burlington: Madison Bunton
Central Lee Lady Hawks : Zoe Eschman, Mya Merchman, Abby Wellman
Ft. Madison Lady Bloodhounds: Lauren Bailey
Holy Trinity Lady Crusaders: Taylor Crabtree, Katie Denning, Bailey Hellweg, Claire Pothitakis, Maria Rauenbuehler
Keokuk Lady Chiefs: Miracle Ailes
Lousia Muscatine: Kylee Sanders
Mediapolis: Josie Wolter
Mt. Pleasant: Karsyn Lamm
New London: Marah Hartrick, Kyra Linkin, Sophie Reighard
Van Buren: Isabel Manning
Waco: Aubrianna Garnsey, Morgan Graber
West Burlington: Sydney Marlow
WMU: Jenna Buffington, Kayla Edwards, Kyndal Townsley