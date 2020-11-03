Top Southeast Iowa High School Volleyball Players Set To Showcase Their Skills This Weekend In Mediapolis!

The 26th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic is set for Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place at Mediapolis High School in Mediapolis, Iowa.

The match will feature some of the premier senior high school volleyball players from throughout Southeast Iowa.

Selected players were first nominated by their coach, placed on a ballot and then voted on by the varsity volleyball coaches from the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

2020 Players:

Burlington: Madison Bunton

Central Lee Lady Hawks : Zoe Eschman, Mya Merchman, Abby Wellman

Ft. Madison Lady Bloodhounds: Lauren Bailey

Holy Trinity Lady Crusaders: Taylor Crabtree, Katie Denning, Bailey Hellweg, Claire Pothitakis, Maria Rauenbuehler

Keokuk Lady Chiefs: Miracle Ailes

Lousia Muscatine: Kylee Sanders

Mediapolis: Josie Wolter

Mt. Pleasant: Karsyn Lamm

New London: Marah Hartrick, Kyra Linkin, Sophie Reighard

Van Buren: Isabel Manning

Waco: Aubrianna Garnsey, Morgan Graber

West Burlington: Sydney Marlow

WMU: Jenna Buffington, Kayla Edwards, Kyndal Townsley