Tourist boat sinks near Turkish coast; 1 person dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media say a tourist boat with some 30 people on board has capsized near the Turkish Mediterranean coast of Alanya, killing at least one person. Anadolu Agency said the boat capsized on Tuesday near a cave that is a tourist destination, around 100 meters ( 330 feet) from the coast. Several coast guard teams were dispatched to the area and the search-and-rescue operation was continuing. It was not clear what caused the boat to sink. HaberTurk television showed the boat turned to its side in waters near what appeared to be a rocky coast. Coast guard rafts were seen transporting people to safety.