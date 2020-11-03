Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

IZMIR, TURKEY (AP) — Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers. The death toll in the earthquake reached 102, after rescuers retrieved more bodies elsewhere. The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake 7.0, though other agencies recorded it as less severe.