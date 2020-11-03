Voting, activism replace practice, games in US sports world

WASHINGTON (AP) — Athletes are embracing activism like never before and so there was vivid symbolism in the use of team arenas and stadiums as voter registration and polling sites on this Election Day. If the United States’ fields of play once were walled off from politics, they have become fertile ground for those sorts of statements in 2020. That intersection never has been as pronounced as now. It was manifested, for example, in the messages on courts and jerseys during the NBA season and the walkout staged by that league’s players and followed by others from tennis to hockey.