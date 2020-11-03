WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 2) Hannibal Pirates Set To Face Marshall Owls In Class 3 District 7 Soccer Tournament And The 2020-21 High School Basketball Season Officially Starts In Missouri

The (14-4) Pirates of Hannibal are set to put their 10-game winning streak on the line this evening as they face the (8-9) Owls of Marshall during post-season play at the Class 3 District 7 Tournament. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes had a chance to get a first-hand scouting report from Pirates head coach Eric Hill before the match got underway in St. Peters, Missouri. We'll have the story...

Monday was certainly a big day for high school basketball fans throughout the state of Missouri. That's because November 2 marked the first official day of the start of the 2020-21 prep basketball season.

Practices commenced in prep gyms all over the "Show Me State" with young players eager to showcase their skills to coaches who were busy evaluating talent, as well as, teaching the fundamentals of the game. That was certainly the case at Palmyra High School this afternoon. That's where fifth year head coach Ryan Wood was trying to get the Panthers moving in the right director on the hardwood as PHS prepares for their December 1 season opener. We'll have an update from Panther Country...