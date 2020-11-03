WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 2) Hannibal Pirates Secure Their 11th Straight Win On The Soccer Pitch In Dramatic Fashion On The Road While The Canton Tigers Fall In Their Post Season Opener

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 2) Hannibal Pirates Secure Their 11th Straight Win On The Soccer Pitch In Dramatic Fashion On The Road While The Canton Tigers Fall In Their Post Season OpenerUpdated
High School Soccer (Monday)
Class 3 District 7 Soccer Tournament
(2) Hannibal Pirates 1
(3) Marshall Owls 0
HHS Now (15-4) On The Season
Pirates Will Return To Action Nov. 4 vs. (1) Ft. Zumwalt South (18-4)
Class 1 District 1 Tournament
Ashland, Missouri
(4) Canton Tigers 0
(1) Southern Boone 7
CHS Tigers Close Out The 2020 Season At (4-10-2)
National Football League
Monday Night Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25
New York Giants 23
Note: (6-2) Bucs Scored 19 Points In The 2nd Half To Rally & Pull Out The Victory Over The (1-7) Giants.