WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 2) Hannibal Pirates Secure Their 11th Straight Win On The Soccer Pitch In Dramatic Fashion On The Road While The Canton Tigers Fall In Their Post Season Opener

Updated
Last updated today at 4:21 am
High School Sports

High School Soccer (Monday)

Class 3 District 7 Soccer Tournament

(2) Hannibal Pirates 1

(3) Marshall Owls 0

HHS Now (15-4) On The Season

Pirates Will Return To Action Nov. 4 vs. (1) Ft. Zumwalt South (18-4)

Class 1 District 1 Tournament

Ashland, Missouri

(4) Canton Tigers 0

(1) Southern Boone 7

CHS Tigers Close Out The 2020 Season At (4-10-2)

National Football League

Monday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25

New York Giants 23

Note: (6-2) Bucs Scored 19 Points In The 2nd Half To Rally & Pull Out The Victory Over The (1-7) Giants.

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

