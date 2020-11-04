A Little Warmer Today, But Breezy

Temperatures this Wednesday morning are starting off very mild and about 15 degrees warmer than the previous morning. We are starting off in the 50s. To our southeast we have an area of high pressure. To our east, we have an upper-level ridge. With the ridge pressing closer to the high pressure, it will cause winds to come out of the south/southwest and it will create a pressure gradient. That means it will be breezy at times with gusts of 25-30 mph possible. These breezy winds will allow temperatures to warm up a little more than Tuesday, into the low to mid 70s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. That's about 15-20 above average. We will start off the day with some nice sunshine, but later in the afternoon you'll start to notice some upper-level clouds moving into the area. By the evening and night, we'll be mostly cloudy but we'll stay dry.

Thursday morning will start off with some clouds, but those will clear out quickly leading to a day of sunshine. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue, in the low 70s.