Adams Co. suspends active COVID-19 case reports, adds new death

Adams Co. suspends active COVID-19 case reports, adds new deathUpdated
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported Wednesday that they would be suspending the reporting of active COVID-19 cases until they could resolve an issue that arose after transitioning to a new database.
Health officials did not elaborate on the issue and gave no timeline on when the reporting would resume.
Health officials also reported the COVID-19 related death of a woman in her 50's on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths in Adams County to 28.
Health officials also reported 51 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. These include:
- 2 males between 0 and 9
- 1 male between 10 and 19
- 7 males in their 20s
- 1 female in her 20s
- 3 males in their 30s
- 4 females in their 30s
- 3 males in their 40s
- 9 females in their 40s
- 8 males in their 50s
- 3 females in their 50s
- 6 males in their 60s
- 2 females in their 60s
- 1 female in her 70s
- 1 male in his 80s
The Adams County Health Department also reported a total of 2469 positive cases as of Wednesday and a preliminary seven-day positivity rate of 16.91%.
Health officials stated there are 62 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 7 of those in the ICU.