Adams Co. suspends active COVID-19 case reports, adds new death

Updated
Last updated today at 3:42 pm
3:39 pm Coronavirus IllinoisNewsTop Stories
MGN - Adams County COVID-19 cases - 04212020

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported Wednesday that they would be suspending the reporting of active COVID-19 cases until they could resolve an issue that arose after transitioning to a new database.

Health officials did not elaborate on the issue and gave no timeline on when the reporting would resume.

Health officials also reported the COVID-19 related death of a woman in her 50's on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths in Adams County to 28.

Health officials also reported 51 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. These include:

  • 2 males between 0 and 9
  • 1 male between 10 and 19
  • 7 males in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 20s
  • 3 males in their 30s
  • 4 females in their 30s
  • 3 males in their 40s
  • 9 females in their 40s
  • 8 males in their 50s
  • 3 females in their 50s
  • 6 males in their 60s
  • 2 females in their 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 1 male in his 80s

The Adams County Health Department also reported a total of 2469 positive cases as of Wednesday and a preliminary seven-day positivity rate of 16.91%.

Health officials stated there are 62 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 7 of those in the ICU.

Jim Roberts

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

