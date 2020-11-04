Adams Co. suspends active COVID-19 case reports, adds new death

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported Wednesday that they would be suspending the reporting of active COVID-19 cases until they could resolve an issue that arose after transitioning to a new database.

Health officials did not elaborate on the issue and gave no timeline on when the reporting would resume.

Health officials also reported the COVID-19 related death of a woman in her 50's on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths in Adams County to 28.

Health officials also reported 51 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. These include:

2 males between 0 and 9

1 male between 10 and 19

7 males in their 20s

1 female in her 20s

3 males in their 30s

4 females in their 30s

3 males in their 40s

9 females in their 40s

8 males in their 50s

3 females in their 50s

6 males in their 60s

2 females in their 60s

1 female in her 70s

1 male in his 80s

The Adams County Health Department also reported a total of 2469 positive cases as of Wednesday and a preliminary seven-day positivity rate of 16.91%.

Health officials stated there are 62 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 7 of those in the ICU.