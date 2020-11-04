Adams County police, officials discuss COVID-19 enforcement

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When you walk into a local business, you're required to wear a mask.

Local police say that became law when the state's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules or J-CAR approved the Governor's mandate.

Still, Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley said his officers have yet to enforce that law.

“We haven't written any tickets at all in town even on the JCAR rules. That's why there is a difference in handling that because a rule made by JCAR is a law. A rule made by the Governor is not necessarily a law," Copley said.

Unlike the mask mandate, Copley said J-CAR never approved new restrictions on businesses. So, officers will only educate business owners on the rules.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said his office will take action on the mask mandate, but first he needs a prosecutable case.

"Something needs to be done. Unfortunately, they haven't given us the tools to do it. Tools that are legal. We don't charge things knowing that we can't prove them," Farha said.

Farha said the community has to step up, before they are forced to take action.

“They have a choice and I hope they choose the right thing. To be safe for themselves and their families," Farha said.

Copley hopes education can make things better because he doesn't want businesses shutting down.

“Our Governor chose to put it on the backs of local law enforcement and that puts us right in the middle. We have to do our job we have to try to keep people safe. But, we also can't be heavy-handed in doing that," Copley said.