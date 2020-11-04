Bears release veteran receiver/punt returner Ted Ginn Jr.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran receiver and punt returner Ted Ginn Jr. on Wednesday. The Bears expected the 35-year-old Ginn to be a playmaker on offense and special teams when they signed him to a one-year contract in May. He had just three catches for 40 yards and five punt returns for 24 yards. Ginn did not run one back against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago as Johnny Hekker buried the Bears inside the 10 on all five of his punts. And he was inactive against New Orleans last week. The Bears have lost two straight heading into their game at Tennessee on Sunday.