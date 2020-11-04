Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 4, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Marshall Woodworth

Linda Davis

Michael Hoener

Cody Wilkins

Alison Devlin

Karson Dixon

Olivia Hurst

Mary Jane Witt

Lisa Bunte

Martha Holford

Brant Huckey

Andrea Riebling

Alex Beck

Jessica Johnson

Ellie Capaldo

ANNIVERSARIES

Jeff & Brooke Venvertloh

Brandon & Morgan Miles

Danny & Rachel Mast