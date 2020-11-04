Blessing hospital offers free CNA program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- There's a need for healthcare workers in the Tri-states.

Blessing Hospital is starting a certified nurse assistant training program in hopes to bring more healthcare workers to the region to work at the hospital.



Program Coordinator, Jonna Egan says anyone 18-years or older, who passes a criminal background check, can apply for the program.

She says the focus is hands-on training and classes.

"We're not even bringing healthcare workers, we're creating them. So, anybody without healthcare experience, when hired into one of these roles, we're going to train them, and we're going to pay them to become a CNA.



The program covers tuition and books, students only have to pay for scrubs and the state exam once the program is over.

Classes will begin Monday, November 16. Egan will be teaching another round of classes mid December.

To register click here.