Colchester voters approve alcohol sales after being a dry town for 80 years

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) -- Soon, one Tri-State town won't be dry anymore.

It's been a long time since people in Colchester, Illinois have been able to sell or buy alcohol in their own town.

"It's amazing," Colchester resident Frieda Avery said. "They've tried for years and years and years."

Alcohol sales will soon be allowed in Colchester, Illinois, after voters approved it Tuesday.

"I think it will be good for the city," Avery said.

Avery said she voted in favor of alcohol sales because she's tired of seeing money leave town.

"The people are still going to drink and Colchester was missing the revenue," Avery said.

First Ward Alderman Eric Haines was the driving force behind the change.

"It's been dry here for 80 years," Haines said. "Last time it was up for a vote was 1973."

He said this will allow the town to collect revenue that would normally go to surrounding towns, like Tennessee and Macomb.

"I just think of it as revenue that we can have," Haines said. "We have a state park that a lot of campers go to."

Haines said this is strictly packaged alcohol. So, the Snack Bar would not be able to sell liquor. However, he said this could be an opportunity for a new business to open in town.

"I know Casey's is one that's very interested," Haines said. "Dollar General is not and then we'll have a second [license], so if someone else would like to open up a business or not, that's the options at this point."

Beyond attracting people to the small town, Avery said it's just more convenient.

"There's nothing worse than you're having a little get together and oh, we have to go to Macomb to get some drinks," Avery said.

Haines said this change will not happen overnight.

He said the next step is to draft up ordinances to put in front of the city council to figure out where the two alcohol sales licenses will go.

He saic he plans to do this as soon as possible, so they can get them approved by the state and start selling alcohol.