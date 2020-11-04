COVID-19 community spread impacting Quincy public schools

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing in Adams county, Quincy Public School officials say its seeping into the schools district.

Administrators say they have 30 active cases with over 100 staff and students in quarantine.

Superintendent Roy Webb says they're experiencing a critical shortage of teachers, bus drivers, nurses, and other QPS staff because of the virus.

He says several staff are having to move to fill-in roles to keep up.

"We do not have a lot of subs in those areas. We have zero subs. I mean our bus drivers are working hard just to keep all the routes operational and our nursing director is in a different building everyday covering down on a nurse that's gone," Webb explained.

Webb says if this continues, bus drivers will have to double up on routes which can lead to delays in getting your kids to and from school.

He says the community spread is out of the district's control, but the district has to manage the results.

"We're able to stop or significantly slow the spread within the schools, which is a good thing, but the troubling thing is that the community spread is impacting us," he adds.

Webb is reminding you that the best way to keep children safe in school, is to keep them safe while out of school.