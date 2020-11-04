Demonstrators march to demand the counting of all votes

CHICAGO (AP) — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Chicago urging every vote cast in Tuesday’s election be counted as President Donald Trump tries to stop the effort in key battleground states. Wednesday demonstration was organized by labor and political activist groups. Erica Bland-Durosinmi of of SEIU Healthcare said the union of health care workers fought hard for a fair and free election and will stop until every vote is counted. Demonstrators marched through downtown and along a street across the river from Trump Tower. Their access to the street in front of the skyscraper was blocked by a raised bridge. As the demonstrators marched, neither Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidential race.