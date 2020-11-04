EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Wisconsin

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Wisconsin’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is too early to call. Trump prematurely claimed he was “winning” the state, but Biden is ahead of Trump by fewer than 8,000 votes out of nearly 3.2 million cast. Trump led earlier in the night, fueled by in-person voting results, but the 169,000 outstanding ballots from Milwaukee and ballots from other cities broke heavily for Biden. There were still a few thousand other votes waiting to be counted, primarily from the city of Green Bay.