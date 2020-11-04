Trump, Parson, Wagner win in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The 2020 election has proven to be another good one for Republicans in Missouri. President Donald Trump on Tuesday carried the Show-Me State for the second straight time, defeating Democrat Joe Biden. Incumbent Gov. Mike Parson defeated Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway, the state auditor. Republicans held onto their seats for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and lieutenant governor. Missouri, once a swing state, has moved decidedly to the right over the past two decades.