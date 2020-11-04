Istanbul governor changes workers’ hours to combat COVID

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The governor of Istanbul has announced flexible hours for public sector workers in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey’s largest city. The move will allow people to stagger their journeys to work and reduce crowding on public transport, Ali Yerlikaya told a news conference Wednesday following a meeting of the provincial health council. “We do not want to give new victims to the epidemic. We do not want to go back to the days of restrictions,” he said. Istanbul, home to 16 million of Turkey’s 83 million population, accounts for 40% of the country’s COVID-19 patients.