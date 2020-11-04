Ivory Coast’s Soro calls on military to disobey president

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A prominent dissident who was blocked from running in Ivory Coast’s presidential election is now calling on the country’s military to disobey President Alassane Ouattara after he was allowed to win a controversial third term. In a speech carried on his Facebook account, former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro says Ouattara has taken the country hostage and turned it into a dictatorship. Ouattara has been in power for nearly a decade. He initially said he would not run again this year but changed his mind after his party’s candidate died suddenly in July. He maintains that the country’s two-term limit for presidents does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.