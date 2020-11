COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia police say a 15-year-old is being held in juvenile custody in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man. The victim, Jermaine Spain, of Columbia, was found dead Monday at a park. The juvenile is being held on possible charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery/possession of a controlled substance. Officers said a second person was treated for gunshot wounds. No further details have been released.