JWCC offering lifting and rigging course for community

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Safety is important in any job you do, that's why John Wood Community College is hosting a Lifting and Rigging course at the Workforce Development Center Friday, November 6th, from 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m..

The instructor Mark Bigelow said over the past few years the course has been popular for local manufacturing companies.

The goal of the course is to educate people on unique lifting techniques and how to stay safe.

“We’ll cover a lot of the OSHA regulations and definitions. Then we move in, we’ll go all the way from picking things up by hand. All the way to wheeled cranes and heavy equipment like that, that you’d be using to move equipment.”

Bigelow said safety will be the top priority.

“Number one being armed with that knowledge. How to keep themselves safe so they can go home safely to their families. but two you know of course it’s just a four-hour class. so, you’re not going to leave here we’re not trying to make you a crane operator or anything like that. but, we’re going to give you the knowledge and tools to know where to go and look.”

There is no pre-requisite course needed to take the class. If you want to register, contact the Workforce Development Center at 217-641-4971, or email wdc@jwcc.edu