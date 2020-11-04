Kansas City club with violent record loses liquor license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City nightclub with a history of violence has lost its liquor license. The Kansas City Liquor Control Board voted Wednesday to revoke the liquor license for 9ine Ultra Lounge, where two people died and 15 were injured in a shooting in January. The lounge closed for several months after that shooting but the violence continued when it reopened. On Aug. 30, four people were shot after an argument that started inside the club and involved several shooters. Jim Ready, manager of the city’s regulated industries, said the club never provided proper security. The owner of the club did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.