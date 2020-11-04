Letter of intent for new developer authorized for St. Elizabeth’s building

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Another plan from the city of Hannibal involving the former St. Elizabeth's hospital has been approved by City Council.

Neighbors said the broken windows on the building and the stray animals roaming around it continue to lowing their property values.

But city leaders said they've made progress toward another solution.

City council just gave the Mayor the go-ahead to sign a letter of intent with a developer to have them look into turning the boarded-up building you see here into low-income housing for seniors.

Neighbors said while they're hoping for the best they aren't holding their breath.

"They have good intentions, the city is stuck with a building they didn't really want, and they knew it would take a lot of money to renovate […] but they need to do something about it," said Larry Clark.

He said while he's glad to see recent developments, like boards covering lower levels with St. Elizabeths just over 50 feet from his home, he said it's taken a toll on everything from safety to property values.

Hannibal City officials said this resolution means 3 Diamond Development can start seeking funds for development here.

The city council gave Mayor James Hark the go-ahead Tuesday to sign a letter of intent for the developer.

City officials said the development company plans to build one and two bedroom units for seniors who have below median income for the area.

"In the neighborhood we've all heard that same story for quite a few years," said Clark.

Neighbors like Clark said while the memory of similar situations with other development companies are fresh on his mind…

"I hope they do get it, but like I said, I'm a little optimistic about it, I hope they do do something with it, and hopefully it does go through," said Clark.