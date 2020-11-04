Macomb mayor to ask for more help for city’s businesses

MACOMB, ILL. (WGEM) -- Now that his city is under COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor of Macomb said he will go to city council Monday to ask for more help for businesses in the McDonough County seat.

Mayor Mike Inman said during a YouTube update Wednesday that he will introduce "incentives," at the local level, that he hopes might offset the hardships Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mitigations will bring.

While Inman works on that, he said he is continuing to ask business owners, and their customers, to abide by the order saying he does not have the power to override it, or ignore it.

"We would be remiss, and we would be giving them a false sense of security, if we somehow said that there won't be any enforcement by the governor's office if they choose to not abide by the governor's order," Inman said.

"That's simply not the case. We can't assure them of that."

Beyond the possible help from the city, Inman said there are still funds available through the Illinois' Business Interruption Grant Program. He said the city can help business owners through the process of applying for that money.

Macomb is part of Region 2 in Illinois. It was the last of 11 health care regions to rollback as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

The restrictions started Wednesday and include the following:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings