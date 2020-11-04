McDonough Co. reports 23rd COVID-19 related death

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The McDonough County Health Department reported its 23rd COVID-19 related death in the county on Wednesday.

Health officials stated the resident was a man in his 70s.

Health officials added there are several active outbreaks within McDonough County, and the region has been placed in tier one mitigations for exceeding the metrics related to weekly test positivity, increasing hospital admissions and decreases in hospital and ICU bed availability.

The McDonough County Health Department asked residents to consider this information when you make decisions about protecting your health and the health of your loved ones and community members. Wash your hands and disinfect commonly touched surfaces frequently, wear a mask when you are around people who do not reside in your household, get tested then stay home when you have symptoms, and cooperate with the health department to trace your close contacts to help slow the spread of the virus.

An updated list of symptoms reported among patients with COVID-19 includes mild to severe respiratory illness with fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of sense of taste and/or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

If experiencing unmanageable symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary healthcare provider or McDonough District Hospital’s nurse hotline at (309) 836-1715. The hotline’s hours are 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.