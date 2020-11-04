Mexico City police stumble on grisly butchering of 2 boys

MEXICO CITY (AP) — When Mexico City police stopped a man wheeling bundles down a street on a dolly down the street, they stumbled on a grisly cargo — the hacked-up bodies of two adolescent boys who were apparently killed by people involved in street-level drug dealing. The city’s prosecutors’ office said Wednesday that forensic examinations of the remains established that they were two boys of Indigenous background who had not been seen since Oct. 27. On Saturday, police stopped the man with the hand truck in the city’s colonial-era downtown and arrested him. Officials say the case appeared to involve drug dealing, though they offered no details.